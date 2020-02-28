X

cherryukclothing for iOS

By DellaCore LLC Free

Developer's Description

By DellaCore LLC

Designer clothing,Electronics,at good deal,quick delivery

With our app you can

- Search for products using our advanced search

- Browse all of our collections and filter by newest items, oldest, price points and more

- Create accounts and stay in sync across all platforms

- Login and review order history/ order history details

- Add items to your Wishlist/Favorites and checkout in the future

- Easily manage your cart

- Quickly and securely checkout

- Read through customer reviews to see what others are saying

- Post your own reviews to give us feedback and share what you like/dislike

- Subscribe to our notifications on the latest discounts and promotions we have going on

- Quickly contact us if you have any questions or concerns directly from the app

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping