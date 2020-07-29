Join or Sign In

cherie - real beauty reviews for iOS

By Real Deal Learning Free

Developer's Description

By Real Deal Learning

Like a friend who tells it to you straight, Cherie delivers everything you need to know about products and practices from every corner of the beauty, skincare, and wellness universe--from moisturizers to mascaras, sheet masks to setting sprays--via product reviews, tutorials, and personal stories from your peers, and by enabling you to share your reviews of the products youre obsessed with (and maybe not so into) right now.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

