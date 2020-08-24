Join or Sign In

cheeseburger : fast food restaurant game for Android

By Game studio Free Free

Developer's Description

By Game studio Free

This burger-serving game has arrived for your best enjoyment for Free

You work in your own chain of restaurants to serve customers as quickly as possible in order to earn more money to become the Master King of burger. Take orders from your customers and make hamburgers,no bake cookies,salads, garnishes, desserts,chocolate sugar, and sodas. The more you play, the more ingredients are added to the fast food!

there are many types of restaurants available: canadian mexican italian chinese and japanese restaurants.

Take the challenge and play the Career mode to face a higher difficulty every day!

Work hard on your goal of getting more money and new ingredients for the service. Then, if you are an excellent manager, you will even unlock many achievements!

Features :

-More than 250 levels and achievements for burger!

-A whole lot of different ingredients like meat, bread, ketchup and more!

-Many side dishes like ice creams, muffins and french fries!

-Unlimited play offline

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

