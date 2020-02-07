X

checkmynet.lu for iOS

By Institut Luxembourgeois de Rgulation Free

Developer's Description

By Institut Luxembourgeois de Rgulation

Checkmynet.lu is a measurement tool for testing speed and quality of internet connections.

The App measures your connections current speed, availability, quality and neutrality. Compare your measurement results with those of others in your area using the map view.

Collect enough information to decide which internet service provider fits your service demands best in your region.

Checkmynet.lu measures the connection between your device (computer, smartphone, tablet) and the measurement server. The measurement servers are located at Luxembourgs national internet exchange point (https://www.lu-cix.lu).

It is an operator independent, crowd-sourced, open-source and open-data based solution:

Designed to measure availability, quality and neutrality of the internet access

Generates and processes all results objectively, securely and transparently

Tests more than 150 parameters: speed, QoS & QoE

Runs on smartphones and in web browsers

Displays results on a map with several filter options

Checkmynet.lu is an application made available by ILR, the national regulatory authority in Luxembourg (Institut Luxembourgeois de regulation https://www.ilr.lu).

