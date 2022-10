chatnels provides a new way to connect with direct access chat messaging. We make it simple for participants to connect and manage private conversations with chat line members.Each chatnels channel is a communications hub with a number of chat lines and a channel wall. Chat lines are similar to telephone lines but for secure chat.You can search and access any public chatnels channel.Access to an unlisted channel is limited to those that know the channel URL link.Access to a members-only channel is limited only to invited members of the channel.Only the channel admin can add or remove channel members, add chat lines, and edit channel settings. Only members of the channel can post and link social feeds to the channel wall.