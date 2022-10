Take a self-guided tour to discover the mining heritage of an area in the very heart of the Nord-Pas de Calais Mining Basin, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since June 30, 2012. In the Footsteps of Madame De Clercq is the first trail that will show you the impact that this illustrious benefactress of the Town of Oignies had on the area. Other trails will also be available in the coming months...Escape to Mining Country is a project driven by the 9-9bis cultural centre and the Municipality of Hnin-Carvin, with the support of Hauts-de-France Region.