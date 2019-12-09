X

### Be! the #1 productivity ninja

Slice through your workload faster and easier than ever before.

Jump to new productivity levels in an instant.

... And look f*ing awesome while doing so.

No matter if you need Tasks, ChildTasks, Events, Notes, Links, Files, ... chaoslist got you covered.

### Sorts and notifies your Tasks intelligently with a newly designed, fast-paced algorithm

By comparing distance and time constraints on a task, chaoslist is able to gauge the importance of a task right here, right now!

### SOOOOO MUCH MORE!!

Opening times

Sharing

Offline capable

Vacation modus

### Best of all, you can use the free tier of chaoslist as long as you want to.

For additional information about all available tiers visit https://chaoslist.io/pricing

# Free

Ninja Level 1

Ninja Level 2 (Advertisements)

# Premium

Ninja Level 10

# Subscriptions

Ninja Level 100 / 1 month

Ninja Level 1000 / 1 month

Ninja Level 10000 / 1 month

Additional Subscription Information

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

https://chaoslist.io/terms

https://chaoslist.io/privacy

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release December 9, 2019
Date Added December 9, 2019
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
