### Be! the #1 productivity ninja
Slice through your workload faster and easier than ever before.
Jump to new productivity levels in an instant.
... And look f*ing awesome while doing so.
No matter if you need Tasks, ChildTasks, Events, Notes, Links, Files, ... chaoslist got you covered.
### Sorts and notifies your Tasks intelligently with a newly designed, fast-paced algorithm
By comparing distance and time constraints on a task, chaoslist is able to gauge the importance of a task right here, right now!
### SOOOOO MUCH MORE!!
Opening times
Sharing
Offline capable
Vacation modus
### Best of all, you can use the free tier of chaoslist as long as you want to.
For additional information about all available tiers visit https://chaoslist.io/pricing
# Free
Ninja Level 1
Ninja Level 2 (Advertisements)
# Premium
Ninja Level 10
# Subscriptions
Ninja Level 100 / 1 month
Ninja Level 1000 / 1 month
Ninja Level 10000 / 1 month
Additional Subscription Information
Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal
Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable
https://chaoslist.io/terms
https://chaoslist.io/privacy
