Personal development can be achieved only with consequence and almost whatever goal you have can be achieved when you are focused on the final result. challenge is a tool that helps you aim high and implement healthy habits that will make you better, more performant, healthier etc. You will be able to create and monitor personal challenges in a given period of time.

The main features of the mobile application that can be accessed are:

- Creating an unlimited number of challenges

- Changing and deleting challenges whenever needed

- Setting up areas of interest

- Set the period for each challenge

- Monitoring achievements

- Highlighting unaccomplished challenges

- Archiving the challenges that have come to term

A plan is worth merely nothing without action. Download the app and you will have a mirror of your actions towards your goals. Help challenge help you!