Much better photo quality than WhatsApp. Easier than Dropbox. And free in its core!

Did you know that guests take an average 500 photos at weddings? Get them all with celebrate.

The app is 100% free to use for photos and works without restrictions. Extending the functionality to videos is available as a paid upgrade ;)

Full resolution images

Download all photos in maximum quality at any time, without hidden costs.

Limitless

There are no restrictions to the number and size of photos, guests, or storage duration. No tricks.

Privacy

We guarantee: 100% privacy for your photos & videos. Only invited guests can see the snapshots. Rights & ownership of photos stays with you.

Quick & easy

Download, type in the code, and go! Get and share the most beautiful photos & videos without registration. No private personal data needed.

Do you have a question or feedback? We'd love to hear from you! Just write to hello@celebrate.app at any time.

Available on all platforms.

