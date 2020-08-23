Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Established in 2018, we have grown to become a major supplier of personal protective equipment and building materials in Doha-Qatar. We are proud to announce that we have been accredited with the worlds most recognized quality management.
Cedars is engaged in product research and development, manufacturing, merchandising, and quality assurance.
Using our sector knowledge and global supply base, we were able to become a preferred partner for leading companies and clients.