cavendish banana cultivation for Android

Developer's Description

"This application shows how cavendish banana cultivation is good and right. There are also steps in the banana cultivation. The application also describes how to reproduce the cavendish banana seedlings.

Bananas cavendish banana is one type of seed that is most popular in the world. Beautiful fruit color, flesh soft coupled with a tasty and sweet flavor makes cavendish banana is much in demand by the general public.

Cavendish bananas are very easy to find. Bananas are widely sold in traditional markets or supermarkets.

Besides having a delicious and sweet flavor, it turns out, cavendish banana fruit is also rich in various types of nutrients.

Such as minerals, carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins. Not infrequently also used as a Cavendish banana consumption menu for those who are on a diet.

With all the advantages of cavendish bananas do not be surprised if the fruit of this one becoming the belle of farmers and businessmen.

Many of the people who began to cultivate their own cavendish banana. Good for personal consumption, or for commercial purposes.

Immediately download this application and get the benefits.

Thank you"

What's new in version 4.0

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
