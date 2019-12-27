The Catspad app is easy to use and packed with practical features. It will make your life easier by allowing you to manage everything from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Thanks to the Catspad app, at any time, from everywhere, you will be able to:

* Identify your cat or your cats thanks to their microchip or Catspad collar tag and create their kitty profiles: photo, age, gender, breed, sterilized, micro chipped.

* Schedule and control the amount of food you want for your cat to keep them healthy:

* at specific times

* by identification whenever the catasd gets near.

* Schedule water fountain:

* by activating the fountain for a continual flow

* or choosing to deactivate it at specific times.

* Follow cats diet:

* by checking consumption history

* and sharing their eating habits with their vet.

* Be notified when food and / or water stocks are low.