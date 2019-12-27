X

catspad for iOS

By jnbInnovation Free

Developer's Description

By jnbInnovation

The Catspad app is easy to use and packed with practical features. It will make your life easier by allowing you to manage everything from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Thanks to the Catspad app, at any time, from everywhere, you will be able to:

* Identify your cat or your cats thanks to their microchip or Catspad collar tag and create their kitty profiles: photo, age, gender, breed, sterilized, micro chipped.

* Schedule and control the amount of food you want for your cat to keep them healthy:

* at specific times

* by identification whenever the catasd gets near.

* Schedule water fountain:

* by activating the fountain for a continual flow

* or choosing to deactivate it at specific times.

* Follow cats diet:

* by checking consumption history

* and sharing their eating habits with their vet.

* Be notified when food and / or water stocks are low.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release December 27, 2019
Date Added December 27, 2019
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping