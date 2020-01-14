X

catholic novena prayers. for Android

By Benson Gichuhi NJOROGE Free

Developer's Description

By Benson Gichuhi NJOROGE

Millions of Catholics have had their prayers answered by God by invoking the intercession of the great saints of the Church. Jesus said, "where two or three are gathered together in my Name, there am I in the midst of them."

Searching for how to pray? God is calling! Are you listening? Check out the most popular library of Catholic novena prayers and Novenas on peace, love, devotion, and many more topics of Catholic novena Prayers .

People of all catholic novena prayer, all over the world, all walks of life, and all

needs find their way to the Holy Mother Mary, placing their petitions at her feet, entreating

her intercession, seeking her spiritual aid, proclaiming the universal Fatherhood of God and the Motherhood of our blessed Lady.

There are several prayers rosary song lyric which include:

--->Rosary.

--->Way of cross.

--->Chaplet of divine mercy.

--->Mother of perpetual succor.

--->Daily prayers.

---> today verse.

--->Prayer request.

--->Powerful novena.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping