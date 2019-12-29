Be the first and show your friends how to read your contactless EMV card using your NFC mobile phone. The only app you need is cardme. The application doesn't send any information outside your phone and any information won't leave your device in any other way! It doesn't have the internet permission either.

Our goal is to demonstrate how easy the communication of contactless payment cards and mobile phones can be.

Try it right now!

Main Features

- Immediate check of contactless card transactions.

- Code entering only during first connection to app.

- Offline view of 5 last transactions of 3 contactless cards.

- List of 3 contactless cards.

- Transaction information - the amount, the date and type of transaction.

- Displays the card name, expiration date or more information if available.

Requirements

- Android Device with NFC.

Language support:

- Currently available in English, Czech and Slovak language.

Additional information:

- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini is known to have scanning issues occasionally.

- some cards needs online validation so they does not communicate with our app