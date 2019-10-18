capella score reader

Read and listen to music scores anywhere at any time

Open your scores and read, listen, practice, study, perform when and where you like. Practice your part for choir or orchestra. As choir director or conductor study scores. Use capella score reader as digital music stand.

capella score reader is the most recent offshoot of the capella family.

With many practicing musicians, capella is known to be THE notation software which has been around for more than 25 years. capella is available for Windows and for Mac. Several additional programs, for example for scanning sheet music, complement the capella family and now its capella score reader.

Solo - tutti

Select the Solo button to listen to one single voice. Solo on/off this can be done during playback at any position in the piece. This way you learn your part efficiently.

Voice filter

When youre almost there: Mute one or several voices to sing or play along yourself.

Voice extraction

Select a voice extraction for one or several voices all others are hidden.

Two-finger zoom

With two-finger scroll zoom single spots or get an overview of the entire page.

Page turning with one finger

Slide across the screen as if you would turn pages the notes will follow.

Change tempo

Control the tempo according to your needs for rehearsal: Slower at the beginning, next time faster.

Navigation

Open your own files. The last used files will be displayed.

Exchange of scores

Receive scores from other musicians, for example via WhatsApp or eMail. Share your scores with other musicians as capella file or PDF.

capella score reader reads these score formats:

- capXML (capella format)

- cap (older capella format)

- MusicXML

- MIDI

Video introduction

A short video introduction shows the most important features. Its really simple!

We are looking forward to your feedback. Please use the feedback button in the help menu for questions about the app or error reports.