"canyon ball" is a fast arcade game, which challenges your reaction skills.
You are rolling over a wall and moving left or right, jumping over gaps and trying to beat others highscore. You can discover new color themes by increasing your progress.
-Stay on the wall as long as you can.
-Swipe left or right to change the direction of movement.
-Tap shortly, or swipe up to jump over Gaps.
-Try out gyro controls for a new challenge.
-Rise your highscore and Increase in progress.
-Discover different color themes.
-Use the multipicator fields to get more points.
Sounds to easy? Try it out and unlock all achievements!
