"canyon ball" is a fast arcade game, which challenges your reaction skills.

You are rolling over a wall and moving left or right, jumping over gaps and trying to beat others highscore. You can discover new color themes by increasing your progress.

-Stay on the wall as long as you can.

-Swipe left or right to change the direction of movement.

-Tap shortly, or swipe up to jump over Gaps.

-Try out gyro controls for a new challenge.

-Rise your highscore and Increase in progress.

-Discover different color themes.

-Use the multipicator fields to get more points.

Sounds to easy? Try it out and unlock all achievements!