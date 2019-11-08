X

canyon ball for Android

By ZAP Game Studios Free

"canyon ball" is a fast arcade game, which challenges your reaction skills.

You are rolling over a wall and moving left or right, jumping over gaps and trying to beat others highscore. You can discover new color themes by increasing your progress.

-Stay on the wall as long as you can.

-Swipe left or right to change the direction of movement.

-Tap shortly, or swipe up to jump over Gaps.

-Try out gyro controls for a new challenge.

-Rise your highscore and Increase in progress.

-Discover different color themes.

-Use the multipicator fields to get more points.

Sounds to easy? Try it out and unlock all achievements!

What's new in version 1.2.56

Release November 8, 2019
Date Added November 8, 2019
Version 1.2.56

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
