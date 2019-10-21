candy Stack Ball is a 3D arcade game in which players destroy, knock and bounce through plates stacked in spirals to get to the end.

The most addictive stack ball game with optimised performance for all devices!

candy Stack Ball is a super fun and addictive one touch casual game.

Now you have new candy Stack ball game in your pocket all the time, with this amazing helix 3d game , can not only play hit the bricks with candy ball but can also play bounce the ball in helix. So what youre waiting for? Download this amazing Stack ball today and play it all the time.

FEATURES

-Free to play

-Optimised performance!

-Time killer

-Easy to play

-Pretty relaxing

-Endless fun

-Bright and colorful

Tap Tap Tap Tap ... ... ... ... & Play.

Easy And Thriller Control On Tower With Tapping Action.

Very Unique Game Mechanics With Various Shapes Of Tower.

Suitable For All Age People.

Ultra candy Stack Ball Has Various Attractive Colorful Background.

Melodious Sound Effect At Smashing Tower Element.

How to play candy Stack Ball :

Tap on time to Break Helix Tiles and Reach bottom of Stack Tower