Developer's Description By herecandy

Have you ever stood somewhere and wondered what is going on around here? Or, what is the web page for this place? Ever wished you could find out without thinking or even typing and in just seconds?Candy for here magically delivers these bits of information, candy, for wherever you are and whatever you are interested in. Notifications are pushed to your phone's lock screen or even your apple watch at the right place and the right time.The magic of candy for here is that you don't have to do anything--it proactively lets you know when there are web pages or tweets through simple, timely and relevant notifications.