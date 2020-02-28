Candy Match 3 2020 kit is a match 3 puzzle game with delicious candy gems in which you basically have to crush 3 yummy candy to achieve the game goals!
It's a classic match 3 game for all ages to play in their spare time with extreme fun! Begin your match 3 journey and pass the amazing game levels!
HOW TO PLAY Candy Match 3 2020:
Switch and crush 3 candy or more
Complete the Candy levels
Crush 4 candies in a line
Crush 5 candy with T or L shape to create bomb
Crush 5 candy frenzy in a line to create a super jewel
Connect 2 special jewels to create even greater explosions
Complete all the fun challenges and puzzles and try to reach high scores
FEATURES Candy Match 3 2020:
1. Match three or more identical candies.
2. Clear blocks, the special candy will appear.
3.Sweet and delicious candies!
4. Small size but stunning effects.
5. Many unique levels to make game more fun.
6. Simple to start but very hard to fully master.
7. Make the candy star down to last line to solve the puzzle.
8. This is a completely free game, no life limited. You can play the Quest endlessly
9. Sweet candies and delicious graphics
10. Powerful boosters can give you a help
11. Free and exciting match-3 adventure
12. No internet connection requirements
