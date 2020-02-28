Candy Match 3 2020 kit is a match 3 puzzle game with delicious candy gems in which you basically have to crush 3 yummy candy to achieve the game goals!

It's a classic match 3 game for all ages to play in their spare time with extreme fun! Begin your match 3 journey and pass the amazing game levels!

HOW TO PLAY Candy Match 3 2020:

Switch and crush 3 candy or more

Complete the Candy levels

Crush 4 candies in a line

Crush 5 candy with T or L shape to create bomb

Crush 5 candy frenzy in a line to create a super jewel

Connect 2 special jewels to create even greater explosions

Complete all the fun challenges and puzzles and try to reach high scores

FEATURES Candy Match 3 2020:

1. Match three or more identical candies.

2. Clear blocks, the special candy will appear.

3.Sweet and delicious candies!

4. Small size but stunning effects.

5. Many unique levels to make game more fun.

6. Simple to start but very hard to fully master.

7. Make the candy star down to last line to solve the puzzle.

8. This is a completely free game, no life limited. You can play the Quest endlessly

9. Sweet candies and delicious graphics

10. Powerful boosters can give you a help

11. Free and exciting match-3 adventure

12. No internet connection requirements