The purpose of this app is to spread new knowledge in cancer by ranking new drugs and identifying links.

Rank new cancer drugs in trials

-by CANCER TYPE (e.g. lung cancer trial results)

-by COMPANY (e.g. new cancer drugs by Merck, BMS etc)

-by CATEGORY (e.g. anti PD1's, anti PDL1's, vaccines, combinations..)

You get a massive searchable database of oncology companies, drugs, combination drugs, cancer types and genetic analysis.

You can press SYNC to update your app with data and news.

Use the menu key top-left. Menus include:-

-Lung cancer drugs and advances,

-Colorectal cancer with mutation analysis,

-Lymphoma and liquid cancers,

-Other cancers such as breast, prostate, ovarian and melanoma,

-Non-cancer diseases,

-Companies A-Z,

-Nordic companies specialized view,

-Most interesting in cancer (Where we are, ASCO, ESMO highlights, viral links..)

Categories cover:-

-Immunotherapy drugs, CAR-T and T cell therapy.

-Oncolytic virus vaccines,

-Cancer stem cell agents and anti-Notch,

-Big data - Machine learning - Genetics - Electronics,

-Gene-editing and CRISPR,

-Biomarker targets,

-DNA repair drugs and parps,

-RNA interference agents and micro RNA agents,

-Bispecific antibodies,

-Bacteria agents

-Combinations

Categories cover inhibitors of:-

-4-1BB, Akt, AXL, B7, BTK, CCR4, CCR5, CDK, CD27, CTLA4, cytokines, epigenetic HDAC, FGF, GD2 antigen, glutaminase, heat shock proteins, HER, IDO, IDH2, KIR, LAG, MAGE, MEK, MET, microtubule dynamics, Myc, NY-ESO, Ox40, PAD, Parp, PD-1, PD-L1, PI3k, RAF, RAS, SLAMF7, Telomerase, TLR, TREG, VEGF, Wnt, XPO-1 and more.

Users include:-

-Oncology companies,

-Analysts & fund managers