Stress is optional

"...calm" helps you to fight stress. Its purpose is to raise your awareness for stress symptoms, such as increased heart rate while not performing physical activity.

The app uses Apple watch and Apple HealthKit frameworks to monitor stress levels by listening to your heart rate while stationary.

Start "...calm" on your watch before a meeting, interview or any other potentially stressful situation. The app will alert you with a small vibration and visual display if it detects your heart rate rising. Stop the stress monitoring session when your meeting, drive to work, or interview is over.

All sessions are recorded and can be viewed on the iPhone "...calm" application.

What's new in version 1.2

Release October 18, 2019
Date Added October 18, 2019
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone and iPod touch.

