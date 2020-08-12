Join or Sign In

call santa claus-Fake Call Santa and sms(prank) for Android

By DillaStudio Free

Developer's Description

By DillaStudio

Santa Video Call wishing you a Merry Christmas and giving best wishes for this year.

Call Santa claus is back for Christmas 2020 bigger and better than ever!

Imagine your loved one's face when they receive their Personalized phone call from Santa Claus Himself!

Santa can offer great words of encouragement!

Your can speak directly to santa and give him their Christmas Wish List of toys for

The only real video santa claus app with varied and customisable conversation options!

This app has several amazing features:

RECEIVE A PHONE CALL FROM SANTA

- Santa can call for a variety of reasons

- Santa can mention name, age and interests* during the call

- Receive unlimited calls for free*

Disclaimer: "call Santa Claus" is only made for fun. It will not connect with the real Santa Claus.

In fact I don't even have the phone number of real Santa.

Often I also pretend calling Santa with this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

