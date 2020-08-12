Santa Video Call wishing you a Merry Christmas and giving best wishes for this year.

Call Santa claus is back for Christmas 2020 bigger and better than ever!

Imagine your loved one's face when they receive their Personalized phone call from Santa Claus Himself!

Santa can offer great words of encouragement!

Your can speak directly to santa and give him their Christmas Wish List of toys for

The only real video santa claus app with varied and customisable conversation options!

This app has several amazing features:

RECEIVE A PHONE CALL FROM SANTA

- Santa can call for a variety of reasons

- Santa can mention name, age and interests* during the call

- Receive unlimited calls for free*

Disclaimer: "call Santa Claus" is only made for fun. It will not connect with the real Santa Claus.

In fact I don't even have the phone number of real Santa.

Often I also pretend calling Santa with this app.