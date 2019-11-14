Call Blocker can reject unwanted calls automatically and permanently. You can add unwanted numbers to the blacklist and let this app do the job.

Lightweight and easy to use, Call blocker identify and block calls silently and instantly with notifications after blocking with an Icon in the status bar and Log history of blocked calls.

You can add any unwanted numbers to the Blacklist from the calls log, contacts list or input the number manually

If you are tired of annoying calls telemarketing, spam and robocalls, then call blocker is your solution to Block calls from anyone by adding them to your personal blacklist.

Forget about unwanted calls. Nobody will be able to disturb you.

Weve got your privacy covered and will never share any of your contacts

Say goodbye to spam callers