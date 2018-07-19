c2m is an app to copy paste text from your computer to mobile and mobile to computer.

If you are reading some article in computer and you want to share some of the text in that article with your friend through SMS/text or in a messaging app, you can use this app.

Open this app

visit https://computer-to-mobile.firebaseapp.com in computer browser

scan QR code

Your browser and app connected

You can paste text in browser/app that will be synchronized