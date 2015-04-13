Developer's Description By trafiq

Short impulsive expressions, shared w/ people you knowEnjoy-----FAQ1. How do I send a new cosmo?- To send a cosmo, tap the blue top while on the home screen2. How do I delete a cosmo?- c0smo doesn't allow deleting a cosmo from within c0smo. If you feel that something is in dire need for deletion, please email troy@c0smo.com stating your username and cosmo to be deleted3. How do I delete a comment?c0smo doesn't allow deleting a comment from within c0smo. If you feel that something is in dire need for deletion, please email troy@c0smo.com stating your username and comment to be deleted4. How do I view a user's profile picture?- To view a user's profile picture, tap into a user's profile screen, swipe down on the blue top, or tap and hold anywhere you see a user's profile picture5. How do I view my profile picture?- To view your profile picture, swipe down on the blue top while on the home screen6. How do I change my profile picture?- To change your profile picture, tap and hold the blue top while on the home screen. You'll see the home menu display with the option to take or chose a picture7. How do I follow/unfollow a user?- To follow/unfollow a user, tap into the user's profile, tap and hold the blue top and you'll see the user menu display with the option to follow/unfollow, depending on the state. You can only follow a user if their phone number is in your contacts, and vice versa8. How do I navigate back after tapping into a screen on c0smo?- To navigate back after tapping into a screen, tap the blue top or left edge swipe9. How do I sign out?- To sign out, tap and hold the blue top while on the home screen. You'll see the home menu display with the option to sign out.10. How do I flag inappropriate cosmos?- To flag inappropriate cosmos, tap into the cosmo, tap and hold the blue top, and you'll see the cosmo menu display with the option to flag it11. How do I flag inappropriate comments?- To flag inappropriate comments, tap into the cosmo, swipe left on the inappropriate comment, and you'll see the option to flag it12. How do I flag inappropriate user's or inappropriate profile names/pictures?- To flag inappropriate user's or inappropriate profile names/pictures, tap into the user's profile, tap and hold the blue top, and you'll see the user menu display with the option to flag them13. How long does it take for flagged content to be removed?- Flagged content is constantly monitored by our moderators 24/7 and is analyzed and removed immediately if it violates our Terms & Conditions outlined in full detail here: http://c0smo.com/privacy14. How do I block a user?- To block a user, tap into the user's profile, tap and hold the blue top, and you'll see the user menu display with the option to block them15. What does it mean to block a user?- Blocking a user prevents that user from seeing your cosmos, even if they follow you and you follow them. There are however some exceptions, please view our Terms & Conditions for more information about this: http://c0smo.com/privacy16. Why do you need my location?- c0smo uses your location to show you and other users relevant cosmos, and to also display the location to other users of where each c0smo is sent from17. How do I view the location a cosmo is sent from?- To view the location a cosmo is sent from, tap into the cosmo and swipe down on the blue top18. Why do you need access to my contacts?- c0smo discretely uses your contacts to connect you to people you know by systematically uploading and syncing all of your contacts to the c0smo servers for cross referencing19. What's a PM?- A PM is a private message from one user to another 20. How can I deactivate my c0smo account?Please send a deactivation request with your username to troy@c0smo.com21. How can I get in contact with you and ask any other questions/concerns I may have?- For further questions/concerns, please email adrian@c0smo.com