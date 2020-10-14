The c/o pop Festival & Convention will take place from 1 to 5 May 2019, marking the beginning of the festival season.

On the festival days Saturday and Sunday, c/o Ehrenfeld presents free showcases, readings and workshops.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are reserved for the classic festival shows.

For these concerts the visitors need regular tickets, alternatively the festival ticket.

The outstanding recipe for success of the popular festival: newcomer bands and established acts share countless special stages in Cologne. In recent years, the programme makers have been able to engage acts such as Grammy winners Arcade Fire, Franz Ferdinand, Paul Kalkbrenner and AnnenMayKantereit long before their commercial breakthrough. At the same time, extraordinary locations were found in which pop concerts had never before taken place.

On the five days in May more than 30 different concert halls, clubs, bars and off-locations will be played. Popular venues from past years such as the Gloria Theater, the Cologne Philharmonic or the WDR Funkhaus Wallrafplatz will be preserved, new unusual locations such as the Sartory Rooms, the traditional Grzenich or the Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld will be added. This year Scooter opens the c/o pop Festival in the Palladium. Other festivals for 2019: Tocotronic I Mighty Oaks I Olli Schulz I Hauschka I FJRT I Lena Willikens I Kelvyn Colt I MINE I BHZ I Antje Schomaker | Dagobert | The Exaltics (live) and much more