Download byclaudiaspas App to easily book your appointments! At Brazilian Wax and Spa by Claudia, you will always be treated like royalty. We will pamper you with wine at check in and spoil you with our affordable loyalty programs at checkout! From this mobile App you can view schedules, book appointments, view ongoing promotions, as well as view our location and contact information. You can also click through to our social pages! Optimize your time and maximize the convenience of booking your appointments from your device! Download this FREE App today!