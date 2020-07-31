Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

by.U ID for iOS

By PT Telekomunikasi Selular Free

Developer's Description

By PT Telekomunikasi Selular

by.U, the all-digital provider. Pick your own data quota, the way you want it.

by.U know how irritating it is to have a strict mobile plan and surprising terms and conditions. Here are 4 reasons why you should leave your Ex and move on to by.U :)

1. No time & location-based rules

We offer worry-free quota without any restriction on time, location, and speed. Use it whenever on whatever apps you like. Go get, "Yang Bikin Nagih" 10 GB data quota for only Rp 50,000 now!

2. Affordable topping quota for your favorite apps

You like music? go buy music quota. You like watching movie? go buy movie quota. Don't let yourself buy something that you don't really like. Topping quota start from Rp 5,000. What are you waiting for?

3. Choose your own number and enjoy all service in one apps

No need to go out to get by.U! Choose number only by tapping your screen. Manage all the usage, make payment, and contact customer service through by.U apps

4. Get your SIM Card delivered

Order your SIM card through apps, choose the most convenience way to get your SIM Card. Pick-up or delivery? Its all up to you. Get FREE DELIVERY using JNE to all Java Island address and flat rate Rp 10.000 to all citi that listed on by.U Apps.

Move on to by.U as easy as one, two, three. Go download now and welcome to by.U :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.20

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now