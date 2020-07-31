by.U, the all-digital provider. Pick your own data quota, the way you want it.

by.U know how irritating it is to have a strict mobile plan and surprising terms and conditions. Here are 4 reasons why you should leave your Ex and move on to by.U :)

1. No time & location-based rules

We offer worry-free quota without any restriction on time, location, and speed. Use it whenever on whatever apps you like. Go get, "Yang Bikin Nagih" 10 GB data quota for only Rp 50,000 now!

2. Affordable topping quota for your favorite apps

You like music? go buy music quota. You like watching movie? go buy movie quota. Don't let yourself buy something that you don't really like. Topping quota start from Rp 5,000. What are you waiting for?

3. Choose your own number and enjoy all service in one apps

No need to go out to get by.U! Choose number only by tapping your screen. Manage all the usage, make payment, and contact customer service through by.U apps

4. Get your SIM Card delivered

Order your SIM card through apps, choose the most convenience way to get your SIM Card. Pick-up or delivery? Its all up to you. Get FREE DELIVERY using JNE to all Java Island address and flat rate Rp 10.000 to all citi that listed on by.U Apps.

Move on to by.U as easy as one, two, three. Go download now and welcome to by.U :)