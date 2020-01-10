Introducing buzzzie - the innovative app keeping busy people and their families connected. We focus on providing Assisted Living Solutions that can take the pressure off the whole family, but with buzzzie you can have better communication with your partner, friends and family too.

buzzzie app makes it easier to stay up-to-date with your family and will give you the peace of mind you need. Those check-in texts will become a problem of the past as you can easily view your family members real-time locations through buzzzies intelligent location awareness!

Use buzzzie to:

Set up real-time location check-ins to see when those in your secure network have arrived at frequented locations.

Send quick buzzz-in messages to check in on a family member - fast.

Alert your network to an emergency and pinpoint your location with our emergency button on every page.

Set up a BuzzzNet and geo-fenced location for your children so that you will be notified when those fences have been entered and left.

link to your one device health data with HealthKit, to automatically update your status using Apple Watch and on device movement sensors.

buzzzie uses a rating system which is a simple way to know the active status of those in your family or close network. In an instant, you can see if someone in your network is active as you would expect, or perhaps even being worryingly quiet, so you know when to take action.

The rating is straightforward to understand:

Green = active

Amber = not seen activity for a little while (moderate concern)

Red = something may be wrong

buzzzie is also the go-to Assisted Living solution for disabled and elderly users. Independent living can offer incredible freedoms and an enhanced quality of life for our loved ones, and our app makes this possible. buzzzie works by using intelligent location awareness to locate the nearest person to the emergency in your secure family network. If your loved one needs assistance, they can let you know at the tap of the emergency buzzzie button and it will jump into action, alerting the nearest person to the situation first.