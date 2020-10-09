Sign in to add and modify your software
Have you ever needed to meet someone halfway for lunch, coffee, or other social engagements? Use bTwixt to find a mid-point between you and someone else. Then search for restaurants, coffee shops, parks and any keyword you wish to find. bTwixt will pull results from Google and Yelp. Once you have made a selection, you can see each others progress in Google Maps and even get directions!