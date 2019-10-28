Chat with friends, hang out and earn awesome rewards! bthere is a free iPhone app that combines private group location sharing and chat with an awesome rewards program.

bthere is the best way for friends to stay in the loop, while earning rewards for just hanging out. Use the group chat to stay in touch with friends, plan hangouts and meet up.

Whenever youre out with friends, btheres location tracking will passively start earning everyone points. Exchange those points for awesome rewards, like free t-shirts, contest entries and big discounts!

Group location sharing makes it easy to find friends. Whether you want a buddy when walking home or need an extra pair of hands, bthere lets you be there for friends in need!

Chat with friends, hang out, have your buddys back and earn rewards just for being there with thepeople you like. Download bthere, or be square!

BTHERE FEATURES:

MEET UP WITH FRIENDS

* Geolocation tracking within chosen groups of friends, called circles.

* Create permanent private circles or temporary, 24-hour circles, with settings to modify your location permissions.

* View friends battery life status within your circles.

* Fun animations when youve spent time with your friends.

GROUP MESSAGING

* Chat with friends to coordinate meetups and stay in touch.

* In-app messaging, with the ability to send images, gifs, and reactions to friends' messages.

GET REWARDED

* Keep track of how much time you and your friends are spending with one another. Earn rewards and win prizes!

* Redeem coins at the bthere Shop, which includes custom bthere gear and discounts at local retailers.

* Leaderboard feature shows daily, weekly, and all-time highest scoring circles and individuals.

* Contest feature runs custom contests and giveaways for the highest scoring circles.

FRIEND & FAMILY LOCATOR

* A Come Get Me button for urgent situations that notifies everyone in a specific circle.

* Ability to customize your pin on the map to a custom character.

* Find friends in your circle when they need a hand, because friends watch out for each other!

Group chat, connect with friends and always have each others backs with bthere!

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. But dont worry - weve refined our application to minimize the impact!