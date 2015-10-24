X

browze app for iOS

By Hashbrown Systems Pvt. Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Hashbrown Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Welcome to the Browze platform.Browze is an on-demand, real time application that let users create events, posts, services or just talk and mingle with each other. The possibilities are endless but it is always prudent to take small firm steps.Hence the browze real time communication built by sweat, blood and incredulous feats of engineering. It is one of the bedrocks of our platform and it we felt that to roll out the website and the mobile application with the service built upon the communications was the right thing to do.Browze features an amazing and cool way of sharing ride information with people. Do check it out, while we improve the experience. You can also post skills be that plumbing, writing or technical support. You can look for a car-pool partner, a food truck and sweet deals on a motel on the highway.Browze runs on a time aware, location aware platform that helps you communicate and connect easily.good luck, have fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

Share App,Rate usBug Fixes

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added October 24, 2015
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
