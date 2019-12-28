X

brown wallpapers for Android

By Catepe Free

Developer's Description

By Catepe

Our app contains brown wallpapers so that you can use them as wallpapers. brown wallpapers in this app can also be used as lock screen on mobile phones.

HOW TO USE:

1. Open brown wallpapers app

2. Choose your favorite picture

3. Tap on option on top right of the screen

4. Tap the "Set as wallpaper" button to apply

5. Your wallpaper has been changed

FEATURES:

* Compatible with 99% of mobile phones and devices.

* You can save or share wallpapers on social media

* Full support for portrait and landscape mode

* Fully supports horizontal orientation

What's new in version 1.0

Release December 28, 2019
Date Added December 28, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

