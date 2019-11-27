breathe in, breathe out.breathe2 is a free breathing app for iPhone and Apple Watch. And we truly believe it is the best breathing app for iPhone and Apple Watch out there. And It integrates with the Health app, of course!

Use breathe2 and learn about the benefits the breathing workouts and exercises can provide for you, whether you search for an exercise for stress relief, for sleep or to work anxiety. breathe2 comes with a set of pre-installed exercise that will help you work with your breath in a very intense way.

Breathing is the easiest form of meditation and we strongly believe that it doesn't need a fancy meditation app, to meditate. Use breathe2 to take a dive into meditation and see how it feels - no monthly subscription or whatsoever required (stay Calm).

Unlike other breathing apps, breathe2 not only helps finding focus or stress relief, but it also focuses on the performance side. Find pre-installed workouts that focus on longe volume training. Exercises and workouts include box breathing, 4-7-8 breathing and the option to create your own workouts.

Use breathe2 for

- relieving stress

- helping find sleep

- finding focus and concentrate

- relaxation

- meditation

- breathing workouts for running

- nasal breathing workouts

- breathing ladder workouts

- cardio breathing workouts

- chest breathing workouts

- deep breathing workouts

- mouth breathing workouts

breathe2 was created with your individual breath in mind. Therefore the individual workouts are really individual on a very granular level. You can define every breathing cycle individually.

- breathe in phase seconds

- hold phase seconds (optional)

- breathe out phase seconds

- hold phase seconds (optional)

Define no, one or two holding phases. Scale inhale / exhale phases up to 30 seconds each and creating really demanding workouts. Only perform workouts you are capable of.

The user interface provides you with a beautiful breathing cycle that comes in amazing gradients. We codes this app natively in dark mode so it is a real beauty. It has a precise visual and haptic feedback with breathing dots and breathing taps on the breathing cycle.

The goal of all of this, our goal, the main goal of breathe2: enable you to internalize and memorize the breathing technique and workouts. And after a while of training, perform the workouts anywhere, anytime, without the app! Yes, that is it. breathe2 is not about the app, it is about enabling you through breathing.

Remarkable pre-installed breathing workouts, individual workouts, amazing looks - enjoy breathe2!