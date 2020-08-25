Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

breakfast for Android

By Dev hj Free

Developer's Description

By Dev hj

Enjoy your new cooking encyclopedia, Over 100 breakfast recipes now at your fingertips,an all-new Step-By-Step instruction mode, let's breakfast is the first app that offers you a full nutrition facts for each recipe.

FEATURES:

- Get step-by-step instructions on how to cook every single recipe.

- Taste the latest breakfast recipes before your friends do.

- Get for the first time TIPS feature.

- Get the elegant App design that you Deserve.

If you have any trouble with let's breakfast app or another app from Our Store please email us at hamzajaafar31@gmail.com so we can help!

And dont forget to check out Our Recipes App Categories on Our Store!

NOTE:You will be directly guided to Our Recipes App Categories once you click on the last section of the let's breakfast app. and we have added a screenshot of this section

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 25, 2020
Date Added August 25, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now