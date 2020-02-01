"If you're the kind of gamer that digs Asteroids and Breakout and are into the retro aesthetic, Breakeroids is one you'll probably want to grab." - Touch Arcade

"With its tight controls and retro polish, we had fun with the game." - Slide To Play

"If taking out some asteroids using Breakout mechanics sounds even the slightest bit appealing to you, youre very likely going to be happy with your purchase." - GamePro (iOS Game of the Day)

"It does belong in the same breath as Asteroids, Arkanoid, Breakout, Gorf and more. Its that good. Classic good." - Gamerdad (Gaming With Children)

Defend the Earth from wave after wave of asteroids, armed only with a paddle and a bouncing ball. Drop the ball and you lose a shield - lose all your shields and the asteroids wipe out the planet.

It's a new twist on two gaming staples - breaking bricks and blasting space rocks. The crisp vector graphics perfectly complement the old-school gameplay, and with modern amenities like leaderboards and the ability to resume wherever you leave off you have the perfect game to kill a couple of minutes - or a couple of hours.

Thanks for your support in the past.. seven years?!

This update is a complete rewrite of breakeroids to better support modern and future devices, as it was no longer technically possible to update the original. I was getting a few support requests about things not working quite right and felt bad that my hands were tied, so here we go, completely new (but old!) breakeroids - and now it's free!

The old hacky glowing effect has been replaced with real glowy blurry lines, and a couple of added effects to them (that can be turned off in options). The downside is that if you have an older device, it might not perform as well. I still get smooth play as far back as iPhone 5S and iPad mini 2, I haven't been able to test older.

You can now rotate your device at the menu screen to play in landscape mode. It's quite a difference experience, give it a try!

I did have to remove Versus mode. If it turns out to be missed, I'll add it back.

Logging into Gamecenter is now optional, so you should be able to play just fine without an internet connection without having to wait as it tries to sign in. I also removed achievements, because I have Quite Strong Opinions about them.