Using this app, you can you can find great, paid temp and part-time work that fits around your schedule, sign up to jobs and even check-in and out of shifts via the app.

Main features

* Find temp & event work that fits around your schedule

* Excellent pay, prompt payment

* Check in & out of shifts directly within the app

* Track completed jobs

* All brandwarriors messages received and stored in one place

* Work with great brands & with great people

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
