---- A problem has been detected and description has been shut down

---- FATAL_DESCRIPTION_ERROR

---- If this is the first time you've seen this error, just skip it.

---- If you reading description again, this information can be useful for you.

---- Technical information:

---- STOP 0x000LVL09 (Bad level checksum)

---- REASON !@!#%*(!):+=%

---- Beginning dump of description.

---- Description dump complete.

---- Contact our technical support group in comments for further assistance.

*part of game puzzle is in the description.