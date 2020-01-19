---- A problem has been detected and description has been shut down
---- FATAL_DESCRIPTION_ERROR
---- If this is the first time you've seen this error, just skip it.
---- If you reading description again, this information can be useful for you.
---- Technical information:
---- STOP 0x000LVL09 (Bad level checksum)
---- REASON !@!#%*(!):+=%
---- Beginning dump of description.
---- Description dump complete.
---- Contact our technical support group in comments for further assistance.
*part of game puzzle is in the description.
