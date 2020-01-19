X

brain : code - the hardest puzzle for Android

By .kk Free

By .kk

---- A problem has been detected and description has been shut down

---- FATAL_DESCRIPTION_ERROR

---- If this is the first time you've seen this error, just skip it.

---- If you reading description again, this information can be useful for you.

---- Technical information:

---- STOP 0x000LVL09 (Bad level checksum)

---- REASON !@!#%*(!):+=%

---- Beginning dump of description.

---- Description dump complete.

---- Contact our technical support group in comments for further assistance.

*part of game puzzle is in the description.

What's new in version 1.0.6

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
