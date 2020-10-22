Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

@braces for iOS

By Steven James Schau Free

Developer's Description

By Steven James Schau

Record and save the hours that you wear your headgear, elastics, or clear aligner on a convenient monthly calendar. Easily save it to your camera roll and share it with your orthodontist!

You can also create a time lapse video of your treatment, try on different braces colors, and set up alerts to remind yourself to change your aligner, retainer, elastic bands, to wear your headgear, or reminders for upcoming orthodontist appointments.

Visually track the hours that you wear your headgear, elastics, or clear aligner. Also track your dental hygiene and discomfort level for a deeper involvement in your treatment. You will receive helpful headgear, elastics, and aligner tips along the way!

Create a time lapse video documenting your progress to a beautiful smile! The finished time lapse of your braces treatment is easily saved to camera roll or shared via Facebook and Instagram to show off to your friends and family!

The braces color simulator makes it so easy to "try on" different colors to see what they would look like. During your next Orthodontist appointment you can show your orthodontist to let them know which colors you would like!

If you tend to forget to change or wear your aligners, retainer, or elastic bands we have a feature that can alert you to either wear or change them! Additionally, you can keep track of when your orthodontist appointments are with our reminder feature.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now