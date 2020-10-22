Record and save the hours that you wear your headgear, elastics, or clear aligner on a convenient monthly calendar. Easily save it to your camera roll and share it with your orthodontist!

You can also create a time lapse video of your treatment, try on different braces colors, and set up alerts to remind yourself to change your aligner, retainer, elastic bands, to wear your headgear, or reminders for upcoming orthodontist appointments.

Visually track the hours that you wear your headgear, elastics, or clear aligner. Also track your dental hygiene and discomfort level for a deeper involvement in your treatment. You will receive helpful headgear, elastics, and aligner tips along the way!

Create a time lapse video documenting your progress to a beautiful smile! The finished time lapse of your braces treatment is easily saved to camera roll or shared via Facebook and Instagram to show off to your friends and family!

The braces color simulator makes it so easy to "try on" different colors to see what they would look like. During your next Orthodontist appointment you can show your orthodontist to let them know which colors you would like!

If you tend to forget to change or wear your aligners, retainer, or elastic bands we have a feature that can alert you to either wear or change them! Additionally, you can keep track of when your orthodontist appointments are with our reminder feature.