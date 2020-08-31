Sign in to add and modify your software
Disclaimer! This game is not created by Supercell, it is created by fans of Brawl Stars game.For more details look at the end of this description.
- What is this application for:
To show the chances of getting brawlers from the box!
To have a good time!
Collect coins, buy gems and open boxes!
Complete achievements and get rewards!
Collect all brawlers!
Updates and new features every week!
And much more in this simulator!
You can sell brawlers that you get!
- Is waiting for you:
All the box, Big Box info, Mega Box Info, Giga Box, Power Box, Update Needs Box, Lemon Box, Royal Box.
All Brawlers!
All Star Power!
Achievements!
Good interface!
anuary 2020 & Lunar Update Skins
Agent P Mr. P
Cupid Piper
Heroine Bibi
Koala Nita
Street Ninja Tara
Virus 8-Bit
Brawl Stars Skins List
Classic 8-Bit
Bake Sale Barley
Golden Barley
Maple Barley
Red Wizard Barley
Wizard Barley
Ladybug Bea
Gold Mecha Bo
Light Mecha Bo
Mecha Bo
Beach Brock
Boom Box Brock
Hot Rod Brock
Lion Dance Brock
Linebacker Bull
Touchdown Bull
Viking Bull
Carl Leonard
Captain Carl
Hog Rider Carl
Road Rage Carl
Corsair Colt
Outlaw Colt
Rockstar Colt
Royal Agent Colt
Gold Mecha Crow
Mecha Crow
Night Mecha Crow
Phoenix Crow 300 Gems
White Crow 80 Gems
Dumpling Darryl
Robo Dynamike
Santa Dynamike 80 Gems
Spicy Dynamike 80 Gems
El Brown
El Rey
El Rudo
DJ Frank
Caveman Frank
Pirate Gene
Dragon Knight Jessie
Shadow Knight Jessie
Summer Jessie
Sally Leon
Shark Leon
GT Max
Pirate Poco
Serenade Poco
Loaded Rico
Popcorn Rico
Ricochet Rico
Sleepy Sandy
Shelly
Bandita Shelly
Star Shelly
Night Witch Mortis
Top Hat Mortis
Rockabilly Mortis
Panda Nita
Red Nosed Nita
Shiba Nita
Bunny Penny
Lil Helper Penny
Calavera Piper
PInk Piper
Witch Shelly
Robo Spike
Sakura Spike
Iris Tara
This fun game is a casual game inspired by the popular game and its theme. Open chest or Brawl box to find all the rewards and be the first to get all the brawlers characters. There are more than 15 different, and all new ones will be added to the collection.
This app was not created to hack or manipulate the real game Brawl Stars!
This app was not created to Cheat or manipulate the real game Brawl Stars!
You can not transfer brawler or other values from this app to Brawl Stars!
All the chances are close to the real game!
are you upset because you do not obtain any characters??
Here you can do anything you want: play mini-games, collect characters. So in this simulator of boxes and safes Brawl Stars simulator you can:
Open safes and boxes yourself, collect coins and gems!
A beautiful interface and animation
Be the best.
Cross your fingers to get all the cards.
Chip system for duplicate card case.
Auto-save system, do not worry, all your cards will be saved.
Get unlimited gems and elixir.
When opening the box you will have chances to win unlimited elixir, and unlimited but fictitious gems can not be used.
Collect coins, open boxes and collect brawlers
You can sell brawlers you get before and open more expensive boxes
There are quests that will not make you bored
Updates and new features twice a week
And many other interesting in this simulator
box simulator for brawl stars 2020 brawlers is a free game. with this game you can open all the legendary coffins you like and be the hero when fighting in the sand.
Notice.
The ads we use in this app are in compliance with the users we target.
Disclaimer:
This content is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by Supercell and Supercell is not responsible for it. For more information see Supercell's Fan Content Policy: www.supercell.com/fan-content-policy.