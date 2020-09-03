Join or Sign In

boston radio stations american radio online free for Android

By CreativeAphroditeApps Free

Developer's Description

By CreativeAphroditeApps

Do you feel stressed? download and listen to boston radio stations american radio online free and enjoy the best music that a radio application can offer.

In this wonderful application for android includes these great features:

Two radios (wcrb, radio xl 5): with which you can enjoy all the music that is transmitted daily, just choose the one you like and listen to it.

Game of colors: we have decided to integrate a completely free game so you can enjoy more of this application. In it you will have to press the colors that will be indicated before the time runs out, you lose when the time is over and you have not pressed the color that was indicated to you.

Code scanner: with this function our application can access the camera of your phone to use it as a scanner and you can decode QR codes directly from your phone.

Download it now! It's completely free. You can listen to boston radio stations american radio online free wherever you want and when you want, you will not have to use headphones to listen to boston radio stations american radio online free since with the speaker of your phone you will also hear without any problem.

If you liked boston radio stations american radio online free do not forget to share this application with your friends and family, so many others can also feel positive and happy with the extraordinary music wcrb, radio xl 5.

Do you want to have a happy and stress-free day? listen boston radio stations american radio online free, you can download it right now completely free.

And if the App stopped working? Leave us a comment with your opinion or suggestion.

boston radio stations american radio online free the best radio application in the world! You will not regret installing it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

