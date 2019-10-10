X

It's boqart! THE symmetrical box drawing app! You can draw normally with it too but why would you? boqart is perfect for relaxing the mind and exercising your creativity. By our natural attraction to symmetry, you're guaranteed to draw something captivating every time. When paper and pen aren't often convenient you'll love having this app ready to go in your pocket!

Features include:

Draw easily and freely on a square canvas with various helpful features.

Enhance and dynamicize your boqart with background colors.

Create a journal by attaching emojis and titles to the boqart you create.

Show off your boqart to friends by text, email, and social media!

Watching your boqart collection morph and animate around your screen!

Wear your boqart on your wrist with Apple Watch!

version 3.0.1

October 10, 2019
October 10, 2019
3.0.1

iOS
Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
