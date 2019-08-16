bootmod3 is the First and most widely adopted flash tuning platform for the BMW F and G series vehicles. bootmod3 allows end users to unleash the full performance potential of their BMW while doing so as the factory intended by programming the factory engine control unit (ECU/DME) over the OBD diagnostic port.
Program your car and gain 70-120hp in just 3minutes with an off the shelf tune. Switch among pump gas and race gas maps in just 19 seconds.
/// OTS maps
Load pre-made performance tunes for your BMW F and G series vehicles
/// CUSTOM TUNING
Customize the performance tuning on your BMW F and G series DME / ECU using our custom tuning interface. Tailor performance, sound, fuel economy to your specific needs. Flash the transmission with GTS software on supported models.
/// Live Monitoring
Monitor your engine behaviour using a configurable gauges layout to keep on eye on any of the 200+ engine monitors like coolant temp, oil temp, boost, torque limits, load, ignition timing across all cylinders and knock feedback. Cloud services allow for logs and maps to be stored in one central location.
/// FEATURES
For feature descriptions please refer to our website for each particular vehicle you're interested in tuning using the bootmod3 platform.
Supported vehicles:
Bosch MEVD17.2 DME Vehicles:
F8x M3, M4
F2x F3x 135i, 235i, 335i, 435i
F1x 535i, 640i, M5, M6, 550i, 650i, X5, X6
F87 M2, M2 Competition
F4x X4, X4M
F8x X5M, X6M
Bosch MG1 DME Vehicles:
F2x 2015 - 2019 M140i
F2x 2016 - 2019 M240i
F3x 2015 - 2018 340i
F3x 2016 - 2019 440i
G3x 2017+ 540i
GT G32 2017+ 640i
G1x F0x 2015+ 740i
G01 2017+ X3 M40i
G02 2018+ X4 M40i
G05 2018+ X5 40i
G29 2019+ Z4 M40i
* This racing product is for competition closed course use only.
** Use of this software may void portions of your vehicles factory warranty. Some items may not be legal for on highway use. bootmod3 makes no guarantees to the legality of any parts used for on highway vehicles and accepts no responsibility for compliance with the vehicles factory warranty.
