X

bootmod3 for iOS

By Dzenan Becic Free

Developer's Description

By Dzenan Becic

bootmod3 is the First and most widely adopted flash tuning platform for the BMW F and G series vehicles. bootmod3 allows end users to unleash the full performance potential of their BMW while doing so as the factory intended by programming the factory engine control unit (ECU/DME) over the OBD diagnostic port.

Program your car and gain 70-120hp in just 3minutes with an off the shelf tune. Switch among pump gas and race gas maps in just 19 seconds.

/// OTS maps

Load pre-made performance tunes for your BMW F and G series vehicles

/// CUSTOM TUNING

Customize the performance tuning on your BMW F and G series DME / ECU using our custom tuning interface. Tailor performance, sound, fuel economy to your specific needs. Flash the transmission with GTS software on supported models.

/// Live Monitoring

Monitor your engine behaviour using a configurable gauges layout to keep on eye on any of the 200+ engine monitors like coolant temp, oil temp, boost, torque limits, load, ignition timing across all cylinders and knock feedback. Cloud services allow for logs and maps to be stored in one central location.

/// FEATURES

For feature descriptions please refer to our website for each particular vehicle you're interested in tuning using the bootmod3 platform.

Supported vehicles:

Bosch MEVD17.2 DME Vehicles:

F8x M3, M4

F2x F3x 135i, 235i, 335i, 435i

F1x 535i, 640i, M5, M6, 550i, 650i, X5, X6

F87 M2, M2 Competition

F4x X4, X4M

F8x X5M, X6M

Bosch MG1 DME Vehicles:

F2x 2015 - 2019 M140i

F2x 2016 - 2019 M240i

F3x 2015 - 2018 340i

F3x 2016 - 2019 440i

G3x 2017+ 540i

GT G32 2017+ 640i

G1x F0x 2015+ 740i

G01 2017+ X3 M40i

G02 2018+ X4 M40i

G05 2018+ X5 40i

G29 2019+ Z4 M40i

* This racing product is for competition closed course use only.

** Use of this software may void portions of your vehicles factory warranty. Some items may not be legal for on highway use. bootmod3 makes no guarantees to the legality of any parts used for on highway vehicles and accepts no responsibility for compliance with the vehicles factory warranty.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.10.076

General

Release August 16, 2019
Date Added August 16, 2019
Version 0.10.076

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 17
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping