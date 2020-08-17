Many creatures are suffering from Global warming.The chief threat to the polar bear is the loss of its sea ice habitat due to global warming. It is on the Arctic ice that the polar bear makes its living, which is why global warming is such a serious threat to its well-being.

booti is a small polar bear who lost his family and home due to global warming.So he decided to take a long journey to find his home.But the path does not easy as he thought,Lot of threats on the way...

Can you help him to find his home and family ???

FEATURES

Beautiful 3D Graphics

Good Adventure Experience

Interesting levels with obstacles

