Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

booti: A bear's Tale for Android

By leafylanka Free

Developer's Description

By leafylanka

Many creatures are suffering from Global warming.The chief threat to the polar bear is the loss of its sea ice habitat due to global warming. It is on the Arctic ice that the polar bear makes its living, which is why global warming is such a serious threat to its well-being.

booti is a small polar bear who lost his family and home due to global warming.So he decided to take a long journey to find his home.But the path does not easy as he thought,Lot of threats on the way...

Can you help him to find his home and family ???

FEATURES

Beautiful 3D Graphics

Good Adventure Experience

Interesting levels with obstacles

Become a fan of booti on Facebook:

https://web.facebook.com/BootiTheGame/?fref=ts

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now