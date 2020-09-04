Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Top 10 The Greatest Books of All Time by The Top 10 (Book)
Like:
Free books pdf
Top book
Library of technical books.
Library of Islamic books.
Library of engineering and technology books.
Library of human development books.
Library of educational books.
Library of history books.
Child Library Stories and Magazines.
Library learning books.
Library of stories, novels and magazines.
Library of literature books.
Library of Medicine Books.
Library books and public encyclopedias.
Library books fitness and public health.
Library of foreign and international novels books.
Library of political and legal sciences.
Library books not classified.
Library of cookbooks and decoration.
Library of lexicography books.
Library of military science books and international law.Top categories are as follows:
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Sylvie and Bruno
The Canterville Ghost
The Happy Prince and Other Tales
The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Inspirational Stories
Kidnapped
Treasure Island
The Adventures of Ferdinand Count Fathom
The Expedition of Humphry Clinker
The Adventures of Roderick Random
The Works
Just William
Shakespeare
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
A Tale of a Tub
Bouvard and Pcuchet
The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling
Queen Lucia
Tempt Me at Twilight
Married By Morning
Secrets of a Summer Night
Smooth Talking Stranger
Wake Up Call
Sugar Daddy
Lola and the Boy Next Door
Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus
1000 Powerful Affirmations
Rich Dad Poor Dad
Think and Grow Rich
A Girl of the Limberlost
Between Friends
First Love
Twenty Years After
Guns of the GodsThe Top 10 book chosen by 125 top writers from the book "The Top 10"
1. Bill Gates
2. Henry Ford
3. Johannes Gutenberg
4. Leonardo da Vinci
5. Linus Torvald
6. Thomas Edison
7. Wright brothers
Charlemagne
Charles de Gaulle
Cleopatra
franklin D. Roosevelt
Genghis Khan
Harry S. Truman
Hirohito
Joseph Stalin
Julius Caesar
Kwame Nkrumah
Leon Trotsky
Mahatma Gandhi
Mao Zedong
Napoleon
Peter the Great
Pol Pot
Queen Victoria
Saladin
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Shaka
Simon Bolivar
Timur
Vladimir Lenin
Wilhelm II, German Emperor
Winston Churchill in english
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Bill Clinton
George W. Bushinton
Gerhard Schroder
Hillary Clinton
Jacques Chirac
Kofi Annan
Narendra Modi
Nelson Mandela
Tony Blair
Adam Smith
Aristotle
Dante Alighieri
George Orwell
Herodotus
Hippocrates
Homer
Immanuel Kant
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Karl Marx
Laozi
Martin Luther
Mary Wollstonecraft
Moliere
Munshi Premchand
Plato
Pythagoras
Rene Descartes
Rosa Luxemburg
Socrates
Victor
Virgil
Voltaire
William Shakespeare
We developed this app for you and you may give suggestion about this app. Please also
Biographies of Great Cricketers.
Biographies of Great Sports Persons.
Biographies of Great Scientists.
Ibuprofen
Toothbrush
Hair straighteners
Laptops
Knife and fork
The pen
Hot water
Shoe
Compass
Airplane
Electricity
Internet
Personal Communications Service
Telephone
Penicillin
Flushing toilet
Combustion engine
Contraceptive pill
Washing machine
Central heating
Fridge
Pain killers
Steam engine
Freezer
Camera
Cars
50.Spectacles
Tumble dryer
Bicycle
Tea bags
Umbrella
Taps
Crash helmet
Wristwatch
eBay
DVD player
Nappies
Ladder
Sun tan lotion
Lawnmower
Make-up
Chairs
Sunglasses
The game of football
Sliced bread
Sofa
Razor blades
Screwdriver
Motorways
Head/ear phones
Towels
Push-up bra
Binoculars
Mascara
Hair dryer
Escalator
Hair dye
Wellington boots
Spell check
Calendars
Cheese grater
Buses
Post-it notes
Gloves
Satellite discs
BPedestrian crossing
Babys dummy
Curtains
Bottle opener
Food blender
Dustpan and brush
Desks
Clothes peg