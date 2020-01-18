Centralized hub, where nutritionists and patients work closely together.
Technology to deliver personalized nutrition.
Simplify the tasks of professionals and motivates patients to achieve their goals. All-in-one, secure platform to revolutionize your practice and improve
patient experience.
Features:
- Create your own personalized meal plans with a robust database of
20,000 plus food items in simple household measures.
- Send motivational messages to their patients helping them to achieve
their goals.
- Check your patients progress and compliance to your plan in real time.
Get access to daily, weekly and monthly nutrition analytics.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.