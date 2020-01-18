X

bon connect for iOS

By True Positive Analytics Free

Developer's Description

By True Positive Analytics

Centralized hub, where nutritionists and patients work closely together.

Technology to deliver personalized nutrition.

Simplify the tasks of professionals and motivates patients to achieve their goals. All-in-one, secure platform to revolutionize your practice and improve

patient experience.

Features:

- Create your own personalized meal plans with a robust database of

20,000 plus food items in simple household measures.

- Send motivational messages to their patients helping them to achieve

their goals.

- Check your patients progress and compliance to your plan in real time.

Get access to daily, weekly and monthly nutrition analytics.

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
