Centralized hub, where nutritionists and patients work closely together.

Technology to deliver personalized nutrition.

Simplify the tasks of professionals and motivates patients to achieve their goals. All-in-one, secure platform to revolutionize your practice and improve

patient experience.

Features:

- Create your own personalized meal plans with a robust database of

20,000 plus food items in simple household measures.

- Send motivational messages to their patients helping them to achieve

their goals.

- Check your patients progress and compliance to your plan in real time.

Get access to daily, weekly and monthly nutrition analytics.