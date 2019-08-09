This app help users to find the best hindi bollywood film songs from youtube.

We selected best and evergreen hindi film songs from thousands of youtube song collections.We added categories of hindi old songs, new film songs,hindi gazal songs,indian film songs,sharukh khan songs, salman khan songs,amir khan songs,rithik roshan songs and much more diffrent bollywood actors and actress film contributions.

User cant download hindi film songs.But Everytime user can watch HD quality videos when online.