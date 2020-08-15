Join or Sign In

body camera for Android

By Advanced Plus Free

Developer's Description

By Advanced Plus

1.Camera function, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot can control the forensics device to take pictures

2.Video function, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot can control the forensic video recording and segmentation recording

3.High-definition point-to-point live broadcast capabilities, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot forensics point-to-point HD broadcast, optional live video resolution

4.Video playback, play in the forensic end of the phone downloaded to the local video

5.Picture viewing function, you can view the forensic end of the download to the phone side of the local picture

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

