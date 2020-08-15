1.Camera function, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot can control the forensics device to take pictures

2.Video function, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot can control the forensic video recording and segmentation recording

3.High-definition point-to-point live broadcast capabilities, through the connection forensics WiFi hot spot forensics point-to-point HD broadcast, optional live video resolution

4.Video playback, play in the forensic end of the phone downloaded to the local video

5.Picture viewing function, you can view the forensic end of the download to the phone side of the local picture