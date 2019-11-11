The blurams app is home monitoring Wi-Fi video camera that sets up easily on your smartphone. With blurams camera, you can view your live video feed from anywhere by logging into the free blurams app on your smartphone.
APP Features
1Two-way conversation and audio.
2Motion detected activity.
3High-definition video.
4Pan, tilt, zoom on your phone to see more details of the room.
5Facial recognition.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.