blurams for iOS

By Hangzhou Vision Insight Technology Co.,Ltd. Free

By Hangzhou Vision Insight Technology Co.,Ltd.

The blurams app is home monitoring Wi-Fi video camera that sets up easily on your smartphone. With blurams camera, you can view your live video feed from anywhere by logging into the free blurams app on your smartphone.

APP Features

1Two-way conversation and audio.

2Motion detected activity.

3High-definition video.

4Pan, tilt, zoom on your phone to see more details of the room.

5Facial recognition.

What's new in version 4.1049.5

Release November 11, 2019
Date Added November 11, 2019
Version 4.1049.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
