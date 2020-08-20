Join or Sign In

bloom'd for iOS

By Bloom'd Applications Free

Developer's Description

By Bloom'd Applications

Beauty and more right to your door! Just when you need it most, bloomd offers hair, makeup, mens grooming, and manicures right from our app. Sometimes we are busy, cant leave the office, dont have our person while traveling, or end up getting squeezed in for an appointment. We believe you deserve more. Select from our carefully vetted professionals on your time to help provide the perfect look for you!

On demand beauty services in the palm of your hand. Bloomd offers hair, makeup, mens grooming and manicures right from our app.

Bantu Knots

Blowout

Blowout with Braid

Coils

Cornrows

Flexi Rods

Re-Twists

Two Strand Twists

Updo

Full Face Makeup

Full Face Makeup with Lashes

Airbrush Makeup

Gel Manicure

Mens Haircut

Beard Trim

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
