Beauty and more right to your door! Just when you need it most, bloomd offers hair, makeup, mens grooming, and manicures right from our app. Sometimes we are busy, cant leave the office, dont have our person while traveling, or end up getting squeezed in for an appointment. We believe you deserve more. Select from our carefully vetted professionals on your time to help provide the perfect look for you!

Bantu Knots

Blowout

Blowout with Braid

Coils

Cornrows

Flexi Rods

Re-Twists

Two Strand Twists

Updo

Full Face Makeup

Full Face Makeup with Lashes

Airbrush Makeup

Gel Manicure

Mens Haircut

Beard Trim